Here's a look at 18 notable gun violence stories from 2018

Officer Kevin Valencia knocks on an apartment door where Gary Lindsey Jr. was inside with four children. Authorities say Lindsey shot Valencia in the head then later killed himself and the four children.

There were dozens of shootings and gun violence stories across Central Florida in 2018.

Below is a look at 18 notable stories from last year.

Forest High School shooting

In April, gunman Sky Bouche, 19, walked into Forest High School in Marion County with a gun in a guitar case. He shot a 17-year-old victim in the ankle. Sheriff Billy Woods said school resource deputy Jim Long heard the gunfire and responded right away. Teacher Kelly McManis-Panasuk is credited with confronting the gunman and stopping him.

"I don’t think I had time to be scared," she said. "I just said, 'Stop. Stop right there. Don’t move' and proceeded to ask him questions and talk to him. I brought him into my room because I needed to call the office and say I had him and he’s not armed anymore. The shotgun was down the hall."

Colonial Plaza officer-involved shooting

Orlando police officers fatally shot a suspect at a shopping plaza near Colonial Drive and Bumby Avenue in May. A security guard at the Marshall's store told police about a crime in progress. Chief John Mina told News 6 the suspects may have been driving at the officers as they tried to get away when the officers opened fire.

"It does appear that the officers were in fear for their lives based on the evidence at the scene, some of the statements and (the) position of the vehicle," Mina said.

SR 528 in Brevard County shooting

A Brevard County sheriff's deputy shot a man who drove toward him and then led authorities on a chase along I-95 and State Road 528 in May. Deputies were investigating a domestic violence call in Mims.

Holly Hill Little Caesars shooting

Holly Hill police said a Little Caesars employee fatally shot a man wearing a clown mask who hit him with a wooden post and attempted to stab him with scissors in May. The attack was caught on surveillance video. Holly Hill police Chief Stephen Aldrich said the shooting appeared justified.

Mysterious 408 shooting

Orange County deputies said 21-year-old Craig Arroyo Jr. died after he was found shot twice in the head in his car on the side of SR 408 near the end of May. Westbound traffic was closed for hours as deputies investigated. Arroyo's father, Craig Arroyo Sr., told News 6 he's hoping investigators find the shooter.

"There is somebody out there that should be behind bars. There is a suspect out there who tried to take my son away from me, and I want him caught before he takes somebody else's son away from a parent," Arroyo Sr. said.

Officer Kevin Valencia, four children shot

Orlando police Officer Kevin Valencia suffered serious injuries while responding to a hostage situation at an apartment complex in June. Police said the suspect, Gary Lindsey Jr., killed himself and the four children whom he had taken as hostages. Valencia is still in a hospital in Georgia, recovering from his injuries.

"We're hoping for prayers from our community for our officer's full recovery," Mina said. "It's hard. It's very traumatic when one of your officers is shot in the line of duty."

Bystander shot in Lake Mary plaza

In July, a 28-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a stray bullet during a shooting at a Lake Mary shopping center. Daniel Strada's family said he was an innocent bystander. Seminole County deputies said Victor Brown, 35, was also killed during the shooting.

Deputies said the shooter, Jorge Vega-Rosado, 26, was acting in self-defense when he killed Brown. Investigators said Brown first pulled out a gun on Vega-Rosado and fired a shot, missing Vega-Rosado and hitting Strada. Vega-Rosado fired his weapon multiple times and fatally shot Brown. The Sheriff's Office said Vega-Rosado acted in self defense and will not be charged.

Valencia mass shooting threat

In August, a Valencia College student was arrested for threatening a mass shooting. Deputies said 19-year-old Hassan Suhada admitted to making the post on Snapchat but said he wasn't being serious.

According to an arrest report, the post read, "Come to Valencia tomorrow 2pm, we're gonna host a mass shooting," and also, "Souvenir bullet shells and wounds."

Gunman shot at peace-promoting rally

A bystander shot a man who opened fire during a "Peace for the City" rally at a Titusville park in August. Police said the man was involved in a fistfight with another person at Isaac Campbell Park. The suspect left, returned several minutes later with a gun and opened fire. The park was crowded with kids and families. The gunman was shot by a bystander, who police said was licensed to carry a firearm and cooperated with investigators. No charges were expected to be filed against the bystander.

"We are extremely grateful that nobody else was injured in this incident," Titusville Deputy Chief Todd Hutchinson said. "This suspect opened fire at a crowded park public park. This could have been so much worse."

Grandmother, 14-year-old girl shot

An 83-year-old grandmother was killed and her 14-year-old granddaughter was injured in a drive-by shooting in Orange County in September. Deputies believe the shooting was in retaliation after suspects Cory Steplight got into an argument with Bill Desrosiers and subsequently shot at him. Deputies said Desrosiers confessed to pulling up to the Steplights' home and shooting into it, killing Ruby Steplight and injuring the teen.

Ruby Steplight left behind three children and more than 20 grandkids.

"My grandma was the sweetest person you'll ever know. It wasn't her problem. It wasn't her beef -- none of that," family member Lawanda Steplight said.

Lake Mary road rage investigation shooting

Three Lake Mary police officers fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at them while they were investigating a road-rage incident in September. Officers said David Romansky, 34, ignored the officers' commands.

The officers involved told Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigators they believed their lives and the lives of citizens in the shopping center were at risk. The office of the state attorney determined the use of force was justified.

Shooting near Rollins College

In September, a man was accused of shooting a good Samaritan and firing at two officers near Rollins College in Winter Park. Winter Park police said the incident started with a shoplifting at Goodwill Industries.

One of the suspected shoplifters, 19-year-old Jerad Christopher Vasquez, ran off. A good Samaritan chased after him, and police said Vasquez shot him. As police searched for the shooter, officers said he texted his mother saying he was "surrounded by cops and hiding" and he "was not going to jail," so he asked her to come pick him up.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder on law enforcement officers and one count of attempted murder.

Shooting over restaurant review

Three people were arrested after an Orlando diner customer's home was shot in a drive-by shooting. Deputies said the diner owner's son shot at the customer's home after the customer left a negative review online.

The victim, Monica Walley, told News 6 she made the social media post after the staff mistreated her mother, who is severely disabled.

"I still can't believe this is the world we live in, where people are willing to shoot up somebody's house and kill for a bad restaurant review," Walley said.

Man shot at Orlando Regional Medical Center

Three Orlando police officers fatally shot a man claiming to have a gun at Orlando Regional Medical Center in October. Police said Brian Baker, 33, reached to his waistband as if he had a gun, but he was not armed. Baker was taken to the hospital via ambulance for medical reasons. Police said they tried to negotiate with Baker, but he became aggressive and they had to resolve the situation because nearby ER patients needed immediate medical attention.

"He told staff that he had a gun and would shoot anyone who came near him," Mina said at the time. "(Employees) did the right thing and notified law enforcement. ORMC did a great job."

Woman shot while driving home from work

A woman was shot in the chest while driving home from work on a rural Apopka road. At the time, deputies could not say if she was targeted or shot randomly. The victim, Carla Monnier, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

At last check, she was in stable condition. In a message to News 6, her husband wrote that he was grateful for the love and support his family has received.

Daytona Beach officer shot by man with AK-47

In November, a man carrying an AK-47 rifle shot a Daytona Beach police officer, but the suspect told investigators he meant to shoot people who "triple-crossed him." Police said the suspect, Raymond Roberts, was walking around with the rifle and, when police confronted him, he shot at the officers.

DBPD Officer Kevin Hird was shot. Two good Samaritans helped the injured officer by applying pressure to the gunshot wound on his upper arm." Two officers fired back but did not shoot the suspect.

"I'm glad we didn't have to use deadly force. The criminal justice system will take care of getting him the sentence he deserves and I don't think he'll ever see the light of day again," DBPD Chief Craig Capri said.

High schooler shot while walking to school

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed while walking to Boone High School in Orlando in December. Deputies said the victim, Alejandro Vargas Martinez, lived in the neighborhood. Investigators released surveillance video of a vehicle of interest, and Crimeline is offering a $15,000 award in hopes of receiving information that leads to an arrest. So far, no arrests have been made. His family is pleading for answers.

"We definitely want justice, we want this to be solved," the victim's aunt, Dolka Martinez, said. "I know this will not bring him back, but at least we would be in peace that the killer is paying for what he did and so it won't happen to any other family."

Woman shot in head by husband

Four children found their mother unresponsive in a pool of blood, surrounded by bullets after deputies said a man pushed his wife into a corner and shot her in the head. Deputies said the family's home surveillance system captured the shooting.

Investigators said after the shooting, the suspect, Nelonza Pugh, calmly walked out of the home. Deputies searched for him, and he was later taken into custody without incident.

