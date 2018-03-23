Gunfire goes off in quiet neighborhood, dog ends up shot

APOPKA, Fla. - A rottweiler was shot on Beach Avenue in Apopka by a neighbor after he says the dog came onto his property acting aggressive.

He tells News 6 he had no choice but to protect himself, but neighbors say it's not the first time the dog has gotten out.

"A couple of other people that live down there have seen it and it's chased after them," said neighbor Ralph Moon.

Moon says he was inside when he heard the shots go off one after another, eight times before they stopped.

"The man that lives in the back of the trailer park said that the dog has been loose several times coming over there. He ran after there to attack him and he shot it and hit it," added Moon

Animal Control waited until the owner of the dog got home and helped them load the wounded pet into his car. The owner telling us they were taking the animal to an emergency vet and that it had been shot in the shoulder.

Deputies checked out the surrounding yards to see how the dog got out. Neighbors say it has escaped before and chased people down in their driveways.

"He told me the dog got after him, that it had him pinned on top of his car one night. This has been an ongoing thing for a couple of months now," said Moon.

We've been trying to get in touch with the owner of the dog to see how it's doing. We've reached out to Animal Control and Orange County deputies to see where the investigation stands.

