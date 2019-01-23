Gunman attempts to settle ‘bad blood' beef in front of cop near Arby's, police say

EUSTIS, Fla. - A Tavares police sergeant waiting to grab a bite to eat Tuesday night was in the right place when he says he heard gunfire as an attempted-murder suspect started shooting into a moving vehicle due to "bad blood" with the victim.

The sergeant was in the Arby's restaurant drive-thru in Eustis when he said he heard six gunshots coming from across the street at a Shell gas station.

According to the investigation, Daquan David, 23, was leaving work at the Golden Corral and walking to the Shell station when he saw the victim. Police said David threatened the victim, who fled into a waiting vehicle driven by his mother, before firing several rounds toward the car.

"Apparently, both are enemies and have bad blood between the two," the report said.

Two other people were also in the car, according to the report. No one was injured but the vehicle was struck by one bullet. The victim's mother drove back to the shooting scene while police were investigating the shooting and had David in the back of a patrol car.

Six empty .22-caliber bullet casings were recovered at the scene, police said.

According to the arrest report, after hearing the gunfire the sergeant in the drive-thru saw a man, later identified as David, running across Highway 441 toward Plaza Drive and detained him.

While David was in the back of the police car he yelled, "That's what happens to snitches," and "You're going to get your own," according to the report.

Police said they found a semi-automatic pistol with the serial number filed off and several magazines in David's pants.

David was booked into the Lake County jail and charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, firing a gun in public, removing a serial number from a firearm and possession of marijuana.

