Gunman carjacks woman in Lake Nona, steals her Corvette

LAKE NONA, Fla. - A man carjacked a woman outside her Lake Nona apartment Thursday night, stealing her Corvette at gunpoint, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The carjacking was reported at 7:55 p.m. on Dwell Court near Lake Nona High School.

Sheriff's officials said a woman in her 30s was walking to her home when a gunman approached her and demanded her purse and keys. The woman was not injured, deputies said.

The man drove away in the woman's Chevrolet Corvette, which was spotted traveling north on State Road 417, officials said.

The man fled from deputies, and the stolen Corvette was later found abandoned, officials said.

The gunman, described by deputies as a black man in his 20s, remains at large.

No other details have been released.

