Gunman dons surgical mask during dollar store robberies

Orange County deputies seek help identifying man

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

A man wears a surgical mask during armed robberies in Orange County, deputies say.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County sheriff's deputies are searching for a serial robber who dons a surgical mask when committing crimes.

Deputies said Tuesday that the gunman targets Family Dollar and Dollar General stores, robbing four of them since December.

Authorities said the man typically pulls a gun on workers right before the store closes and steals cash.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

