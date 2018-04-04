Gunman dons surgical mask during dollar store robberies

A man wears a surgical mask during armed robberies in Orange County, deputies say.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County sheriff's deputies are searching for a serial robber who dons a surgical mask when committing crimes.

Deputies said Tuesday that the gunman targets Family Dollar and Dollar General stores, robbing four of them since December.

Authorities said the man typically pulls a gun on workers right before the store closes and steals cash.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Since December 2, 2017 there have been several Armed Commercial Robberies in to Family Dollar and Dollar General type stores,. The armed suspect enters the business near closing time, demands money. After he gets the money, the he flees. Crimeline reward! @CrimelineFL pic.twitter.com/TcZXVJnpPQ — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 4, 2018

