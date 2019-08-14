6 officers shot in 'active' Philadelphia shooting, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say six Philadelphia police officers have been shot in an "active and ongoing" shooting situation in the city.

Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted there was at least one suspect firing at police officers Wednesday afternoon in the Nicetown neighborhood.

Gripp said all of the injuries are considered non-life threatening.

He also said that the suspect is still firing and warned people to stay out of the area.

Gripp said officers were serving a warrant to a home in the northern Philadelphia neighborhood before shots were fired.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports two officers were trapped inside the house when the shooting first started.

Dozens of police officers on foot are lining streets blocks away, some in cars and some on horses.

Temple University tweeted that it has locked down its Health Sciences Center Campus.

The officers have been taken to area hospitals. Temple University Hospital referred questions on the conditions of police officers to police.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says numerous agents are responding to the scene to assist Philadelphia police.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting in Philadelphia and continues to monitor the situation.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.