Gunman sought after man injured in shooting outside Sanford mall

SANFORD, Fla. - Authorities said they are searching for a gunman after a shooting outside a Sanford mall Monday night.

People inside the Seminole Towne Center mall at 200 Towne Center Blvd. were evacuated after a shooting in the parking lot just outside of a Burlington Coat Factory store, police said.

Officials said a 19-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds, but is now listed in stable condition.

Police said they went to each store inside the mall and cleared them.

Sanford Police Department officials said an investigation revealed the victim and the shooter, who knew one another, got into an argument just before the shooting, adding that the gunman left the area in a dark-colored, newer-model, four-door car.

Police said they identified the gunman, but did not give further details.

"In any aspect, this is a public area," Officer Bianca Gillett said. "A shooting should never take place in this vicinity. Again, we are not sparing any expense. We are doing everything in our power to thoroughly investigate this in a systematic way that will hopefully lead us to the shooter very quickly."

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.