Gunman steals shoes from teen walking to bus stop, Lake County deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A man with a gun forced a teenager to give him his shoes as the boy was walking to a bus stop Thursday, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the boy was walking around 11 a.m. when a man on a four-wheeler approached him then a few minutes later the suspect, James Christopher White, approached from a nearby yard and started demanding the victim's shoes.

The victim told the men no three times before White pulled a gun out of his pocket, cocked it back and said, "Give me your shoes," while pointing the firearm at the ground, the arrest report said.

At that point, the victim was afraid so he gave White the shoes, according to the affidavit.

The 15-year-old victim told a friend and that friend's mother confronted White and got the shoes back, authorities said.

On Tuesday, the boy's parents contacted authorities about pressing charges in the case. Deputies said they located White that same day and when he saw them, he started running but was quickly taken into custody.

White spontaneously uttered, "I don't know about no gun and shoes," according to the report.

He was arrested on charges of robbery with a firearm and petit theft.

