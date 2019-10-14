Gunmen force Orange County restaurant workers to floor during robbery

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Gunmen forced workers at an Orange County restaurant to the floor early Monday while they robbed the eatery, according to sheriff's deputies.

The armed robbery was reported at 12:15 a.m. at Vincent’s Italian Restaurant at 5914 N. Orange Blossom Trail in Mount Dora near the Lake County border.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, two people were cleaning the restaurant when two gunmen with masks partially covering their faces entered through the back door.

The victims were told to get on the floor while the gunmen searched the business for money, deputies said. An undisclosed amount of money was stolen, according to officials.

No injuries were reported.

A description of the assailants has not been released.





