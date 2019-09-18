Gunmen rob Deltona jewelry store, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are looking for three gunmen who robbed a jewelry store and pistol-whipped a person in Deltona Wednesday afternoon, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The robbery happened around 2 p.m. at Marsilvia Jewelry on Saxon Boulevard.

Deputies said three men arrived in a newer model gray Toyota Camry, rushed into the store, pistol-whipped someone inside then smashed display cases in order to steal jewelry.

No arrests have been made.

Authorities did not say how much jewelry was taken.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS (8477).

