Gunmen shoot victim, steal his pants in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man was robbed of his pants and shot Tuesday morning when he went to meet a woman he'd been communicating with for the first time, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

The victim said he went to Wedgewood Apartments around 12:20 a.m. at the request of a woman he knew as "Nookie," whom he'd never met before, records show.

The woman told the victim to "get out the car" when he arrived, which he did for a second, but then sat back down inside his white Nissan, according to the report.

Police said as the woman was talking to the man through his open driver's side door, three other men came up and surrounded the victim, hit him in the head with a pistol, pushed him out of the driver's seat, beat him, stole his pants and shot him in the calf.

The man's pants contained his iPhone and his wallet, records show.

The victim said he'd never seen the gunmen before.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.