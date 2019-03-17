Guns stolen from locked patrol vehicle in Flagler

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Two guns were stolen from a Flagler County Sheriff's Office locked patrol vehicle Saturday night and now, deputies are trying to determine whether security systems failed.

Officials said the burglary happened in the area of Beachway Drive in Palm Coast. A patrol rifle and a handgun were stolen.

FCSO patrol vehicles have firearm locks with built-in security features and a vehicle security system.

“We are working diligently to determine why the security systems failed and following all leads to identify the suspect,” Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This was a bold crime, and to the thief I say this - we are coming after you."

FCSO employees are required to secure their weapons and ammunition at all times. The Sheriff's Loss Control Review Board will review the incident to determine if the employee was complying with agency policy.

The Sheriff’s Domestic Homeland Security Section will conduct a follow-up investigation.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call FCSO at 386-313-4911 and mention case number 2019-26064. Tips can also be submitted by emailing TIPS@flaglersheriff.com or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).

