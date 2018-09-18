Report: Guns used in shootout were stored in cars at Apopka High School

APOPKA, Fla. - According to a newly released arrest report, Apopka police say the two guns used in an after-school shootout were stored in cars on campus on Friday.

According to Apopka police, Keyrontae Harrell, 17, Zari Grant, 16, and Keldon Lewis, 17, are all facing charges in connection with the shooting.

The report shows it all started with a fight on campus at Apopka High School right as school was letting out.

Grant told police as she was leaving with Lewis and two other friends, Harrell, her ex-boyfriend, approached her and put his hand around her neck and when she moved away, Harrell got mad telling her, "She wouldn’t be with anyone unless it was him," the report read.

The report showed Harrell then hit Grant in the back of her head and that's when Lewis stepped in. The two began to argue, however, Grant was able to get in the car with Lewis and drive off.

According to the report, that's when Harrell then followed, reaching for something in his glove box. Grant told police she believed it was his gun. The report shows she, with Lewis and two others in the car, drove off, going in a different direction than her normal route, afraid for her safety, she told police in the report.

However, Apopka police say Harrell followed in his silver Chrysler until both cars came to a stop sign at Summit Street and Lake Avenue in Apopka. That's when police say the shootout began.

"It should be noted that there are three schools in this immediate area, and this shooting occurred as school was letting out for the day," the officer wrote in the report.

According to the report, both Grant and Lewis said Harrell pulled up next to them and as Grant drove off, Harrell fired the first shots. Grant told police in the report she then heard a bump and pulled over thinking the tires were flat. According to police, that's when she grabbed her mother's gun she brought to school that day. Grant told police she was too scared and that's when Lewis fired back.

Witnesses sent police video of the shooting. Apopka police released the images of Lewis and Grant firing in the shootout. Other witnesses also led Apopka police to Grant's home, where they found the firearm inside. Apopka police also were able to arrest Harrell by 8:50 p.m. Friday, after getting in touch with his mother, the report reads.

Harrell, being the aggressor, according to police, is now facing four counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, shooting into an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm while under the age of 18, shooting a firearm over a public roadway and battery.

Zari is being charged with being in possession of a firearm while under the age of 18 and possession of a firearm while on school property.

"Zari knowingly brought the firearm with her and stored it in her vehicle on school property which she had the keys to," the report showed.

Keldon is being charged with being in possession of a firearm while under the age of 18, shooting a firearm over a public roadway, and shooting a firearm at an occupied vehicle.

However, knowing the guns were brought on campus is what's unnerving to Apopka High School parents.

"My kids obviously attend here and I'm scared," said Lisa, who didn't want to give her last name. "I think it's sad. I don't feel like kids need to be scared or feeling like they need to carry a weapon onto campus, it's not necessary."

Orange County Public Schools addressed those concerns by releasing the following statement Tuesday afternoon.

"The safety of our students and staff is always a top priority. We commend the quick actions taken by law enforcement in their investigation. This was an isolated incident between three students that occurred after school hours and off campus. While we had no one way of knowing if there was a weapon on campus, at no time were any threats made against the school. This year, we’ve increased our random metal detection screenings which we’ve been doing since 2013 and we’ve distributed metal detection wands at every secondary school. Any suspicious activity may be reported directly to a school administrator or by calling the SpeakOut Hotline at 1-800-423-TIPS," said Shari Bobinski, director of media relations.



