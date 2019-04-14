Haines City police: 6-year-old girl injured in shooting dies; search continues for man

HAINES CITY, Fla. - A 6-year-old girl who was injured in a shooting that left two women dead has died, according to the Haines City Police Department.

Haines City police said Elizabelle Frenel succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at an Orlando hospital before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Eli Junia Normil, 23, and Nicole Guillume, 48, were identified by police as the two women killed.

Police said Ernst Cherizard, 38, remained at large Saturday after fleeing in a burgundy 2011 Nissan Altima with Florida tag GZN C82.

Normil and Cherizard were in a relationship and have two children together, police said.

Elizabelle is not Cherizard's child, police said. Guillume is Normil's aunt.

Police said the vehicle was last seen passing the Boyton Beach toll plaza shortly after midnight Saturday. Cherizard fled in the vehicle before 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Haines City Police Department and other law agencies are working to find Cherizard. Anyone who comes across Cherizard is asked to call 911.

UPDATE: We’re sad to report that Elizabelle Frenel, 6, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at an Orlando hospital before 11 p.m. Saturday night.



Cherizard remains at large.



Our next update will be on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/DoYvqSw40K — Haines City Police Department (@HainesCityPD) April 14, 2019

The two adult women deceased in this case were identified earlier as Eli Junia Normil, 23, and Nicole Guillume, 48. pic.twitter.com/x4tTCC14wv — Haines City Police Department (@HainesCityPD) April 14, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.