Haines City shooting suspect turns himself in to authorities

HAINES CITY, Fla. - Ernst Cherizard, 38, turned himself in to The Haines City Police Department Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Cherizard was the suspect wanted behind the murders of two women and a child.

Elizabelle Frenel, 6, was pronounced dead at a hospital Saturday after suffering gunshot wounds to the head, face and arm.

Frenel was among three victims fatally shot Friday night at the Citrus Ridge Apartments. Eli Junia Normil, 23, and Nicole Guillume, 48, were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

"Because of Cherizard's cowardly actions -- and they are nothing short of cowardly -- a family now has to bury three members, including a young child who had her whole life in front of her," Chief Jim Elensky said. "Our team is doing everything we can to bring this person to justice and help provide closure for this family through this absolutely horrific tragedy. Our thoughts are with them as we continue this investigation."

Cherizard fled the scene Friday, sparking a massive manhunt. The Haines City Police Department and U.S. Marshalls worked together to try and find him.

According to officials, dectives will atempt to interview him.

