Hallelujah: Vulture rescued from Florida church steeple

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - It didn't take a miracle to rescue a vulture stuck on a church steeple, just a crew of Mount Dora firefighters.

The spiritual scavenger got stranded around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Mount Dora. A picture from the endeavor shows the bird's extended wing hooked on the spire.

Ed's Crane Service was called in to assist with the extrication and machinery was used to lift the firefighters 75 feet into the air to free the fowl.

The vulture, which was in good health, was taken to the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey to recover.

