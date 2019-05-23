Harbor House hosts 'Cram the Van' supply drive for children's program

Harbor House of Central Florida needs help stocking the shelter pantry and preparing for its youngest guests this summer.

Last summer, 129 adults and children lived in the Harbor House emergency shelter. Ahead of the busy time for the domestic violence shelter, the nonprofit is hosting a “Cram the Van” donation drive to collect items to benefit the children's program at the nonprofit.

That's where your help comes in.



The Harbor House van will be parked in front of Barley and Hops in Winter Garden on May 23 from 4 to 7 p.m., ready to be packed with supplies.

Bring five or more items to donate and Barley and Hops will give you $5 toward your dinner. Kids meals are also free from 4 to 7 p.m.

Harbor House CEO Michelle Sperzel was on the News 6 at Nine show May 21 to explain the purpose of the organization and the correlation between domestic violence and how it affects children. Watch her full interview at the top of this story.

Below is a list of the most-needed items:



Children’s snacks (fruit cups, pudding, granola bars, apple sauce, fruit snacks)

Cereal

Mac and cheese

Chef Boyardee

Gatorade

Size 5 & 6 diapers

Toddler cups

Baby bottles and nipples

Toddler bowls, spoons & forks

Pedia-sure

Formula (Enfamil premium, Similac Advance, Nutramigen Hypoallergenic)

Socks (all sizes)

Flip-flops (all sizes)

Underwear (all sizes)

Sunscreen

Beach towels

Bug spray

Sports equipment (basketballs, soccer balls, footballs)

Board games (Mancala, Monopoly, Connect Four, Sorry, etc.)

Card games (Uno, go fish, flash cards, etc.)

What to know before you go

What: Cram the Van

Where: Barley and Hops

7782 Winter Garden Vineland Road Windermere

When: Thursday, May 23, from 4 to 7p.m.

For more information, call 407-605-3719 or contact dgolden@harborhousefl.com.

