Harbor House hosts 'Cram the Van' supply drive for children's program

Harbor House of Central Florida needs help stocking the shelter pantry and preparing for its youngest guests this summer.
Last summer, 129 adults and children lived in the Harbor House emergency shelter. Ahead of the busy time for the domestic violence shelter, the nonprofit is hosting a “Cram the Van” donation drive to collect items to benefit the children's program at the nonprofit.
That's where your help comes in.
The Harbor House van will be parked in front of Barley and Hops in Winter Garden on May 23 from 4 to 7 p.m., ready to be packed with supplies.
Bring five or more items to donate and Barley and Hops will give you $5 toward your dinner. Kids meals are also free from 4 to 7 p.m.
Harbor House CEO Michelle Sperzel was on the News 6 at Nine show May 21 to explain the purpose of the organization and the correlation between domestic violence and how it affects children. Watch her full interview at the top of this story.
Below is a list of the most-needed items:
Children’s snacks (fruit cups, pudding, granola bars, apple sauce, fruit snacks)
Cereal
Mac and cheese
Chef Boyardee
Gatorade
Size 5 & 6 diapers
Toddler cups
Baby bottles and nipples
Toddler bowls, spoons & forks
Pedia-sure
Formula (Enfamil premium, Similac Advance, Nutramigen Hypoallergenic)
Socks (all sizes)
Flip-flops (all sizes)
Underwear (all sizes)
Sunscreen
Beach towels
Bug spray
Sports equipment (basketballs, soccer balls, footballs)
Board games (Mancala, Monopoly, Connect Four, Sorry, etc.)
Card games (Uno, go fish, flash cards, etc.)
What to know before you go
What: Cram the Van
Where: Barley and Hops
7782 Winter Garden Vineland Road Windermere
When: Thursday, May 23, from 4 to 7p.m.
For more information, call 407-605-3719 or contact dgolden@harborhousefl.com.
