Harbor House hosts Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event for domestic violence awareness

ORLANDO, Fla. - Harbor House of Central Florida is hosting a Walk A Mile in her Shoes event Thursday to raise awareness of domestic violence in the area and resources available to survivors.

Participants are encouraged to wear heels, stilettos and other feminine footwear as they walk from the Orange County Courthouse to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Check in for the event begins at 5 p.m. and the walk starts at 6 p.m.

Harbor House hopes to raise $20,000. You can register for the walk or donate here.

Harbor House is Orange County's only state-certified domestic violence organization. It offers resources and guidance for women and men.

Last year, more than 36,200 survivors in Orange County were helped through Harbor House assistance programs. Almost 11,000 women, men and children were sheltered at the organization's domestic violence housing facilities last year.

Every minute, 20 people are physically abused by a partner, according to Harbor House.

Victims of domestic violence can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline, available 24 hours a day, at 1-800-799-7233, or in Central Florida, the Harbor House 24-hour confidential crisis hotline at 407-886-2856.

Victims of sexual assault and abuse can also call RAINN, 24-hours a day, at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.