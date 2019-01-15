Harley-Davidson turns down volume on concerts after neighborhood complaints

PALM BAY, Fla. - After a year of complaints about loud concerts, some neighbors living near Space Coast Harley-Davidson are now celebrating.

​Lynn Lehr, who lives across I-95 from the dealership, was one of the neighbors who first complained to News 6 in October.

"We're done with Harley," Lehr clapped her hands, exclaiming, "It's over."

Lehr and other neighbors said the concerts were so loud their windows vibrated.

Some neighbors also complained about tire screeching.

"The rubber was so bad that when the cars would drive down 95, they'd all of a sudden hit that smoke and they'd be slamming on their brakes," Lehr said.

Space Coast Harley-Davidson said Monday it's turning down the sound and all motorsports attractions are now happening on their lawn.

There was an event Sunday, and this time, Lehr said said she couldn't hear the music at all.

"And that's all we kept saying, is, 'Why couldn't they have done that before?'" she said.

City Manager Lisa Morrell, through a statement, said in part, "Palm Bay regrets that earlier opportunities to find a solution to the situation may have been missed, but we are focused on finding a compromise that benefits all parties involved."

Space Coast Harley said it's buying noise meters to help keep their music no louder than 60 decibels.

That's less noisy than I-95 traffic.

The store said it's also considering putting future hotel guests at what will be a Hyatt, which is currently a construction site next-door.

The dealership also said future events may have a greater focus on the motorsports attractions, while the music may be more like background music -- except for a major event called Crock Fest happening in February.

By then, Space Coast Harley expects the city might have a new noise ordinance it will comply with.

Stick with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.