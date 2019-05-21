Have you seen this teen? Family seeks help finding missing 16-year-old

Please call the Orange County Sheriff's Office if you have information on Adrian's whereabouts. (Image courtesy of Terry Brady)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The family of a 16-year-old East River High School student last seen more than one week ago are seeking your help to find him.

Adrian Maxwell Lindas was reported missing May 14, according to a missing person report filed with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Lindas is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

The teen's family said he does not have a cellphone and may be with friends in the Bithlo area. Lindas struggles with mental illness and has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, according to his family.

Lindas's grandfather Terry Brady told News 6 the teen was last seen at the Orange County juvenile courthouse on East Michigan Street, where he was scheduled for a hearing.

According to the missing person report, Lindas has run away at least seven times.

Brady said the family is concerned Lindas has been without his medication for a week and may be at risk for harming himself.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office at (407) 254-7000.

