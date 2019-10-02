Have you seen this teen? Flagler County 17-year-old girl reported missing

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A 17-year-old girl has been missing for about three weeks, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's Office officials are seeking the public's help to find Makayla Nicole Hoag, who was reported missing Sept. 16.

Hoag is approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has blue eyes and black hair. However, she sometimes wears a blond wig, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information on Hoag's whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911 and mention case No. 19-86953.

