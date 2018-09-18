Have you seen this tortoise? Florida family searching for missing pet

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A 5-year-old African Sulcata tortoise is missing and her family desperately wants her back home.

"She's the same age as my son. They've grown up together," Melanie Cranford said.

Cranford said she got the tortoise when it was 12 days old and named it Picabo, after the Olympian ski racer, Picabo Street.

The last time she saw Picabo was on Sunday afternoon in her homemade pen that's in the front yard.

"She somehow bulldozed the top bricks down and climbed over it," Cranford said.

Surveillance video showed Picabo walking around the yard before she wandered out of view. Cranford said she saw a white Kia Soul drive back and forth in the video and believes the car could be involved in Picabo's disappearance, but doesn't have enough evidence for authorities to investigate.

Now, it's up to Cranford to find her tortoise, using social media and posting fliers hoping to bring her home. Cranford said the 30-pound reptile is worth about $1,500 but she's priceless to this family.

"I don't want to press any charges or nothing. I just want my tortoise back, please," she said.





