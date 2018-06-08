Have you seen Thor? Oviedo family needs help bringing pet tortoise back home

OVIEDO, Fla. - It's not a typical house pet, but for one Oviedo household, Thor the tortoise is a member of the family, which is why they're asking for the community's help in bringing him back home.

About a month ago, Katie Randall and her family took in the 80-pound tortoise.

"He's just a really good match. We love animals. He is so friendly. He will come up and rub his face against your leg. He will eat out of your hand," Randall said.

He's lived in the backyard and has gotten his steps in by walking the perimeter of the fence, an area that they've inspected to make sure he couldn't get out.

That's why Randall is struggling to how he went missing Wednesday.

A big fan of food, Randall said he makes it a point to come out every morning for his daily breakfast banana.

"He didn't come for breakfast, so we knew something was wrong," Randall said.

Randall and her family searched high and low, but Thor couldn't be found.

"We have no path of destruction. Nothing. No way to tell how this happened," Randall said.

Randall took to social media for help.

About 50 people are helping in the search for the 80-pound gentle giant.

Randall said it may be a tortoise to some, but for her and her 3-year-old grandson, he's a part of the family.

If you have spotted Thor or would like to help in the search, you can call Randall at 407-361-7854.

