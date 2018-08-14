Hazmat team called to Orlando airport after TSA agents fall ill, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A hazmat team was called to Orlando International Airport Tuesday afternoon after multiple TSA agents fell ill while screening oversized liquid containers brought by a passenger, according to officials from the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.

The incident happened in the checkpoint for gates 1-59 around 3 p.m. Officials said four TSA agents who were screening the liquid fell ill, and two of them, along with a contracted airport operations employee, were transported to an area hospital . Their symptoms were not immediately available.

A hazmat team from the Orlando Fire Department tested the liquid in the passenger's suitcase, which was determined to be a water-based non-hazardous substance. The passenger who brought it said it was a form of herbal tea. Homemade soap that was in the suitcase was also tested by the hazmat team.

The passenger was questioned by the FBI and then released. The airport told the passenger that, if they return to the airport, they will be charged with trespassing. The passenger is not allowed to fly.

The incident was contained and did not affect airport operations, officials said.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.