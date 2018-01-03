Head-on crash reported in Ormond Beach, officials say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Three vehicles were involved in a head-on crash Wednesday morning in Ormond Beach, injuring at least two people, according to The Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association.

The crash happened at 8:07 a.m. at the intersection of Beach Street and Granada Boulevard.

Two people were transported as trauma alerts, officials said. It's unclear if anyone else was injured or what caused the crash.

Check back for more details on this developing story.

