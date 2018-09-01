Heading to the beach for Labor Day? Make sure to stay safe, lifeguards say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end to summer and many families are spending the long holiday weekend at the beach.

Crowds packed Daytona Beach Saturday morning. Families came out early so they could soak up the sun while it lasts.

"We're going to do some swimming. We're going to catch some rays," beachgoer Eduardo Hernandez said.

Hernandez and his family arrived first thing in the morning so they could grab a great spot.

"We got enough space. We can open up, stretch out our elbows," he said.

[READ: What beachgoers need to know about rip currents, warning flags]

Volusia County Beach Safety officials said they are expecting large crowds over the three-day weekend. Capt. Tammy Malphurs said rain and wind could put a damper on beach plans.

"As the weekend goes on, it may get a little bit less crowded just because of the weather," Malphurs said.

Another concern this weekend is rip currents. Lifeguards are flying red flags to warn beachgoers of high surf and rough conditions.

Beach patrol said there have also been a few jellyfish stings at New Smyrna Beach.

[LEARN: The most dangerous things to watch out for at Florida beaches]

Malphurs urged everyone to swim near lifeguards, drive slowly on the beach and to watch out for children. That way, everyone can have a great holiday.

"Our goal is to make sure everyone is safe. We want people to have fun when they're down here, but safety is a priority," Malphurs said.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.