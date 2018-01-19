Hearing planned to decide if terrorism expert can testify in Noor Salman trial

ORLANDO, Fla. - Three days worth of hearings leading up to the federal trial against Pulse gunman widow Noor Salman will conclude Friday morning.

Salman is charged with aiding and abetting a terrorist and obstruction as prosecutors allege she knew about gunman Omar Mateen's plan to attack Pulse nightclub on June 12, 2016.

Friday morning, federal prosecutors will argue to get terrorism expert William Braniff into trial to testify.

According to a motion filed in October, Braniff is the executive director of the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism.

Prosecutors will have Braniff "testify as an expert witness regarding certain terrorist organizations and leaders, written and recorded materials from those organizations and leaders, and terminology, as necessary to explain statements by Omar Mateen as well as items found on [Mateen's] electronic devices."

Prosecutors indicated that Braniff may also testify on the topics of terrorist organizations like ISIL, Islamic State, ISIS.

He also may testify on individuals such as terrorist Anwar al-Awlaki, and the Boston Marathon bombers, among other, because Mateen mentioned those names in his various conversations with Orlando Police Department negotiators the morning of the Pulse attack.

"His testimony at trial will be limited to an explanation of certain words, phrases and individuals referenced by Omar Mateen during his terrorist attack on June 12th, 2016, as well as referenced in web browsing history," the prosecutor's motion read. "Mr. Braniff's testimony is relevant to at least two issues: to prove that Mateen was providing material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant and to corroborate the defendant's eventual admissions to the FBI that she was aware that her husband had been viewing 'jihad websites' and 'ISIS recruitment videos.'"

The defense filed a motion in opposition to that, fighting to prevent Braniff from testifying, questioning his reliability as an expert.

"At present, the Government has not met that burden because its expert report does not set forth Mr. Braniff's particular experience with regards to the subject areas of his testimony," the motion filed by the defense read.

Salman's attorneys also question why Braniff's testimony will be relevant in Salman's aiding and abetting case.

"The bulk of Mr. Braniff's testimony is not relevant to the principle issues at trial, Salman's knowledge of Mateen's plans and her intent to aid them," the motion said.

The judge will hear both arguments in court, which begins at 9 a.m.



