Hearing-impaired Altamonte Springs man reported missing, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Altamonte Springs police are looking for a hearing-impaired man who hasn't been seen since he left his home on Beverly Avenue on Saturday.

Eddie Humphries, 67, is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes, according to a news release. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a fish on the back, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

He has a hearing aid on his left ear and he suffers from a medical condition that requires daily medication.

Anyone with information concerning Humphries' whereabouts is asked to call the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441.

