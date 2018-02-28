Hearing scheduled in case against Pulse gunman's widow Noor Salman

ORLANDO, Fla. - Attorneys representing Noor Salman, the widow of Pulse gunman Omar Mateen, are expected to be in court Wednesday for a hearing, one day before jury selection is scheduled to begin in her trial.

Lawyers for Salman's attorneys are asking for some of the court documents involving a defense expert and psychologist to be unsealed.

The hearing for Salman, who is charged with obstruction of justice and providing support to a terrorist organization, will be held at the federal courthouse in Orlando.

Mateen shot and killed 49 people at Pulse nightclub in June 2016, at the time the largest mass shooting in U.S. history.

