WATCH LIVE: Hearing for accused double murderer Markeith Loyd

ORLANDO, Fla. - A hearing is held Tuesday in the murder case of Markeith Loyd, who is accused of shooting and killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer.

Loyd is not at the status hearing, which is being held at the Orange County Courthouse.

Loyd faces first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Sade Dixon, who was slain in December 2016, and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton, who was fatally shot in January 2017 while she was trying to arrest him.

