Hearing set in George Zimmerman stalking case

SANFORD, Fla. - The stalking case against George Zimmerman is set to go before a Seminole County judge on Tuesday.

Zimmerman is accused of sending threatening messages to a private investigator who was working on a Jay-Z documentary about the shooting death of Trayvon Martin.

Zimmerman was acquitted of second-degree murder in the 2012 shooting death of Martin.

Over the course of nine days in December, Dennis Warren said he received 55 calls, 67 text messages, 36 voicemails and 27 emails from Zimmerman, according to authorities.

Zimmerman has pleaded not guilty.

Tuesday's hearing is set for 9 a.m. Zimmerman is not expected to attend.

