Heartwarming Surprise: Florida man takes dad with Alzheimer's on trip to College World Series

A father was brought to tears when he received a surprise of a lifetime ahead of Father’s Day.

Matt Lea, of Viera, Florida, drove 12 hours to Flowood, Mississippi, to surprise his dad, a huge Mississippi State baseball fan, with tickets to watch the team play at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Lea posted the surprise video on Twitter, stating that his dad has Alzheimer's disease and it is setting in fast. This could be the last road trip the two can make together.

Lea’s father was surprised to see his son walk through the door and was then overwhelmed to learn of his trip to see his Bulldogs play.

