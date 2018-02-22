Child rescued after Cocoa standoff; suspect arrested, police say

COCOA, Fla. - A man who barricaded himself with a child inside a home surrendered to Cocoa police Thursday about 3:30 p.m. Police believe the child to be uninjured after the incident.

Cocoa police and the Brevard County Sheriff's Office SWAT team converged on School Street for the domestic disturbance Thursday about noon Thursday after a woman holding a baby reported being held against her will, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

The woman arrived at the Cocoa Police Department, telling officers that her boyfriend was still inside the School Street residence with her other child. She received minor injuries from her boyfriend, according to police reports.

When uniformed police and SWAT officers arrived at the home, the man refused to leave or immediately release the child.

Police did not immediately say if the man was armed during the standoff, which lasted over three hours.

Cocoa Police Department spokeswoman Yvonne Martinez said that the man could be charged with domestic violence battery and false imprisonment. Detectives were interviewing the suspect Thursday afternoon.

Also in the neighborhood, Cocoa police said they discovered a dead body in a nearby home. The cause of death was not immediately known. Police said the discovery is not related to the domestic violence call.

Martinez said that while they were responding to that call, police noticed the man's door was open and were able to gain entry that way, Florida Today reported.

"They basically told him to show his hands and he complied and we were able to get him into custody," Martinez said.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.