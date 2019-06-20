Heavy rain showers cause washout on I-4

ORLANDO, Fla. - After Wednesday's heavy rain showers, the Florida Department of Transportation is working to repair a washout on I-4 near the Princeton Street ramp.

The washout happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday after large storms moved through Central Florida resulting in heavy rain and downed trees.

FDOT crews were planning to work on elevating the pavement to allow for better drainage. Due to the weather Wednesday, crews were not able to work outside.

According to FDOT, the storms had caused a washout where parts of an elevated section of the road washed away on I-4 and the temporary fencing came apart and went into the roadway.

Crews said "It was a drainage issue and the drainage system couldn’t handle the weather."

Crews were working late into the night to make emergency repairs to the interstate. It is unknown how long it could take for crews to make the full repair.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.