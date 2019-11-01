Search underway for missing hikers in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Officials said they are searching for missing hikers Friday after two people called authorities asking for help in the Mosquito Lagoon area.

"Two people called in saying they've been out in the Mosquito Lagoon area along the ICW in Oak Hill/Brevard County for several hours and don't know where they are," Andrew Grant, with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, told News 6. "We're working with several others to find them." ​​​​​​

The popular fishing and wildlife area is in North Brevard County near the Canaveral National Seashore.

Law enforcement agencies in Brevard and Volusia counties are assisting in the search.

"We are assisting with our helicopter and Ag/Marine," Brevard County Sheriff's Office officials said.

No details have been released on the hikers' identities.

