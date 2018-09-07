Help name the Flagler Sheriff's Office new K-9 in training

Help name this very good boy.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Who’s a good boy? The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office newest K-9 trainee, of course. First, he needs a name.

The Sheriff’s Office recently received a very valuable donation of a German shepherd who will train with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to become the department’s newest hero. However, the pup needs a name and the Sheriff’s Office is taking suggestions.

Click here to submit your name idea. The deadline to submit a name is Sept.12 at midnight.

The Sheriff’s Office will announce the winning name on Facebook on Sept. 13 at 10 a.m.

“Our K-9 Deputies are in important part of our team and he will be a great addition for patrol and narcotics detection,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We need the community's help to find him a name before he heads to school. A special thank you to our community partners."

The future K-9 was donated through Summit Nutritionals and Dr. Cesar DePaço and his wife Deanna. DePaço is also the Honorary Consulate for Portugal located in Palm Coast.

