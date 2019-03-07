Did you know these celebrities were once Girl Scouts?

As we approach the Girl Scouts of the USA's birthday, it's important to look at the women who have emerged from the organization and have carried on the legacy of what it means to be a Scout through time.

While some of these women went to work in entertainment, others carried their expertise into the fields of science and sports. Not only that, some of America's first ladies were once Scouts, and even the queen of England has the title of former Girl Guide.

Here are some of the most notable former Girl Scouts.

Laura Bush

While in office as first lady, Laura Bush became the honorary president of the Girl Scouts and celebrated the organization's 90th birthday. Even after her time as the organization's president ended, she remained connected by celebrating its 100th birthday by remembering her time as a Scout and the life lessons she learned along the way.

Michelle Obama

While she was first lady from 2009 to 2017, Michelle Obama took on the role of honorary president of the Girl Scouts. She attended events with the organization, oversaw operations and even made a camping ground on the front lawn of the White House.

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II was a Girl Guide growing up, which is what Girl Scouts were referred as in the United Kingdom, and she still recognizes troops today. To carry on her pride, she highlighted a number of former Girl Guides on her Queen Elizabeth's II New Year's Honor's List, for their effort in support girls and young women.

Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple grew up as a child star and was revered for her rosy cheeks and pin-curled hair. As an adult, she was a U.S. Ambassador to Ghana and Czechoslovakia, and served as chief of protocol of the United States, carrying on the Girl Scout principles of courage and character.

Mariah Carey

The singer and songwriter, who is known for her vocal range and the many awards under her belt, first started out as Girl Scout. Although she hasn't spoke much about her time in the organization, she has certainly carried on the confidence she learned as a Scout.

Carrie Fisher

When Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds died in 2016, the Girl Scouts blog posted a tribute to the dynamic duo, citing their efforts in female empowerment. "We applaud and will always fondly remember Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher as original go-getters, innovators, risk-takers, and leaders who inspire girls to work hard and never give up in achieving their dreams. Rest in peace, Girl Scouts," the blog said.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow is an actress and businesswoman who created Goop, a modern lifestyle brand for women. She was once a Girl Scout and transformed herself to become an advocate for women's health and wellness.

Martha Stewart

As a former Girl Scout, Martha Stewart has advocated for the organization and celebrated its 100th anniversary by inviting a troop on her show. During that same episode, every member of the audience was a Girl Scout.

Venus Williams

Venus Williams has talked about her experience as a Girl Scout and how her drive inspired her success as a professional tennis player. In 2011, she flew to Texas to speak about her career, what being a Girl Scout means and how Thin Mints were her favorite cookies.

Here are more recognizable women who were once Girl Scouts.

Katie Couric (anchor)

Barbara Walters (anchor)

Lucille Ball (actress)

Sheryl Crow (singer)

Celine Dion (singer)

Dakota Fanning (actress)

Debbie Reynolds (actress)

Sally Ride (astronaut; first woman in space)

Gloria Steinem (author)

Taylor Swift (singer)

