Biketoberfest 2019: Here's what you need to know

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Thousands of visitors are expected to roll into Daytona Beach this weekend for the 27th Biketoberfest.

The annual event kicks off Thursday and runs until Sunday.

Officers with the Daytona Beach Police Department said they're expecting around 125,000 visitors at this year's rally, so here are some tips they offered to stay safe and avoid traffic this weekend.

What to know

State law and city ordinance states motorcycles must have mufflers. Officers said violations will be enforced.

Florida law and Daytona Beach city ordinance prohibits excessive noise from loud pipes.

Check signage before you park. Police will enforce designated residential parking restrictions in specific areas.

Main Street will be "motorcycles only," and other vehicles will be directed elsewhere or must receive special permission to access the street.

The Daytona Beach Police Department encourages visitors who enter or leave the beach to use the Seabreeze/Oakridge Boulevard or International Speedway Boulevard bridges.

Motorcycles both arriving and leaving the festival from residential areas should be extra cautious of pedestrian traffic.

Other traffic information

The Daytona Police Department also released the following information regarding street traffic in a news release:

Main Street

Side street traffic heading north/south between Auditorium Boulevard and Harvey Street may be restricted during events on Main Street. According to police, affected roadways will include the following:

Oleander Avenue

Wild Olive Street

Grandview Avenue

Hollywood Avenue

In order to ensure traffic flow, special traffic patterns may go into effect for motorcycle riders who want to access Main Street. Those are as follows:

Atlantic Avenue/State Road A1A

NORTHBOUND: Turn left (west) on International Speedway Boulevard and then right (north) on Peninsula Drive. Please avoid trying to turn left (west) onto Main Street from Atlantic Avenue.

SOUTHBOUND: Go to the right lane. Upon reaching Main Street, you may be able to turn right (west), depending on the amount of traffic. If not, continue south and turn right (west) on International Speedway Boulevard, then turn right (north) on Peninsula Drive.

Peninsula Drive

NORTHBOUND: Remain on Peninsula Drive until you get to Main Street, then turn right (east).

SOUTHBOUND: Turn left (east) on Oakridge Boulevard to Atlantic Avenue, then turn right (south) and head to Main Street.

North Beach Street

There will be motorcycle-only parking on selected areas of North Beach Street. These areas will be clearly marked by signage.

Expect heavy traffic around Indian Motorcycle Company (290 North Beach Street).

Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard (MMB)

Event goers can use any of the major roadways intersecting with MMB.

Public parking areas may be restricted to assist with pedestrian safety and vehicle movement during events.

Side streets near the 800 block of MMB will be restricted and/or closed to assist with spectator safety.

Daytona International Speedway

Police are not anticipating any major traffic concerns in this area, but minor traffic patterns may be implemented to assist with inbound and outbound traffic.

Signage will be clearly posted directing spectators to all events on Speedway property, officials said.

