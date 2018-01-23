Here's what's coming to Netflix in February

ORLANDO, Fla. - Who needs a valentine when you have Netflix?
The television streaming service is bringing several new movies, shows and original Netflix content to the table this February.
Bundle up, grab the snacks and enjoy some solid binge watching. It's been a rough winter. You deserve it.
Here is the full list, according to Entertainment Weekly:
Feb. 1
3000 Miles to Graceland
42 Grams
Aeon Flux
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Pie Presents: Band Camp
American Pie Presents: The Book of Love
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
Ella Enchanted
Extract
GoodFellas
How the Beatles Changed the World
John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution
Lovesick
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Men in Black
National Parks Adventure
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Paint It Black
Scream 3
The Hurt Locker
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Z Nation: Season 4
Feb. 2
Altered Carbon: Season 1
Cabin Fever
Coach Snoop: Season 1
Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!
Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1
On Body and Soul
Feb. 6
Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers
Valor: Season 1
Feb. 7
Imposters: Season 1
Queer Eye: Season 1
Feb. 8
6 Days
The Emoji Movie
Feb. 9
Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney
Seeing Allred
The Ritual
The Trader (Sovdagari)
When We First Met
Feb. 14
Greenhouse Academy: Season 2
Love Per Square Foot
Feb. 15
Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2
Re:Mind: Season 1
Feb. 16
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6
Evan Almighty
Everything Sucks!: Season 1
Irreplaceable You
First Team: Juventus: Season 1
Feb 17
Blood Money
Feb. 18
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale
Feb. 19
Dismissed
FullMetal Alchemist
Feb. 20
Bates Motel: Season 5
The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2
Feb. 21
Forgotten
Lincoln
The Bachelors
Feb. 22
Atomic Puppet: Season 1
Feb. 23
Marseille: Season 2
Mute
Seven Seconds: Season 1
Ugly Delicious: Season 1
Feb. 24
Jeepers Creepers 3
Feb. 26
El Vato: Season 2
Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards
People You May Know
Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso: Season 2
Winnie
Feb. 27
Derren Brown: The Push
Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish
