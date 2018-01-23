Here's what's coming to Netflix in February

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 19: In this photo illustration the Netflix logo is seen on September 19, 2014 in Paris, France. Netflix September 15 launched service in France, the first of six European countries planned in the coming months.…

ORLANDO, Fla. - Who needs a valentine when you have Netflix?

The television streaming service is bringing several new movies, shows and original Netflix content to the table this February.

Bundle up, grab the snacks and enjoy some solid binge watching. It's been a rough winter. You deserve it.

Here is the full list, according to Entertainment Weekly:

Feb. 1

3000 Miles to Graceland

42 Grams

Aeon Flux

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

Ella Enchanted

Extract

GoodFellas

How the Beatles Changed the World

John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution

Lovesick

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Men in Black

National Parks Adventure

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Paint It Black

Scream 3

The Hurt Locker

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Z Nation: Season 4

Feb. 2

Altered Carbon: Season 1

Cabin Fever

Coach Snoop: Season 1

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1

On Body and Soul

Feb. 6

Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers

Valor: Season 1

Feb. 7

Imposters: Season 1

Queer Eye: Season 1

Feb. 8

6 Days

The Emoji Movie

Feb. 9

Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney

Seeing Allred

The Ritual

The Trader (Sovdagari)

When We First Met

Feb. 14

Greenhouse Academy: Season 2

Love Per Square Foot

Feb. 15

Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2

Re:Mind: Season 1

Feb. 16

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6

Evan Almighty

Everything Sucks!: Season 1

Irreplaceable You

First Team: Juventus: Season 1

Feb 17

Blood Money

Feb. 18

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale

Feb. 19

Dismissed

FullMetal Alchemist

Feb. 20

Bates Motel: Season 5

The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2

Feb. 21

Forgotten

Lincoln

The Bachelors

Feb. 22

Atomic Puppet: Season 1

Feb. 23

Marseille: Season 2

Mute

Seven Seconds: Season 1

Ugly Delicious: Season 1

Feb. 24

Jeepers Creepers 3

Feb. 26

El Vato: Season 2

Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards

People You May Know

Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso: Season 2

Winnie

Feb. 27

Derren Brown: The Push

Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish

