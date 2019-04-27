Here's a list of Central Florida collection sites for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Department of Children and Families has released a list of Central Florida collection sites for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

LIST OF CENTRAL FLORIDA COLLECTION SITES FOR DRUG TAKE BACK DAY

Event leaders are hoping this will prevent prescription drug abuse.

Attorney General Ashley Moody hopes the event will bring the state one step closer to ending the opioid crisis.

During the event last year, more than 900,000 pounds of prescription drugs were turned in at collection sites across the country.

“We must do everything in our power to fight back against the opioid crisis that is impacting families across the state of Florida. As Chair of the Children and Youth Cabinet, I am particularly concerned about how our kids are affected by the opioid crisis. We know that children often get their hands on prescription drugs in the home medicine cabinet. Governor DeSantis and I urge all Floridians to participate in Drug Take-Back Day and safely dispose of unused and expired prescription drugs to ensure that they stay out of the wrong hands and away from our children,” first lady Casey DeSantis said in a news release.

