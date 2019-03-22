Here's how to score one of 15,000 boxes of marshmallows only Lucky Charms

Do you buy Lucky Charms just to eat the marshmallows?

If so, you’ll want to pay attention to this.

Lucky Charms announced the return of its Lucky Charms Marshmallow Only promotion where 15,000 limited-edition boxes that contain only the marshmallow cereal are being given away.

This promotion started in 2015 with just 10 winners and has grown to 15,000.

"It's no secret that Lucky Charms fans love the marshmallows," says Scott Baldwin, director of marketing for cereal at General Mills. "Consumers have flooded our inboxes and swept our social feeds begging for Lucky Charms Marshmallow Only to return. You asked, and we listened!"

Here's how to enter to win:

Look for specially marked Lucky Charms promotion boxes at retail stores nationwide appearing now through summer 2019. Enter the code found on the inside panel – at MarshmallowOnly.com – to reveal if you've won! Winners will receive a special box of Lucky Charms Marshmallow Only shipped to their door.

Winners will also receive membership into the elite Lucky Charms Marshmallow Only Club.

For more information on how to win a box of Lucky Charms Marshmallow Only, including an alternative method of entry, please visit MarshmallowOnly.com.

