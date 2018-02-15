Here's how to talk to kids about mass shootings

ORLANDO, Fla. - Kids can feel.

They know when something is wrong.

Daddy comforting Mom with a hug.

Mom wiping away tears and staring at the TV screen.

Parents reluctant to drop the kids off to school, fearing the worst -- a school shooting, like that in Parkland, where 17 people were killed. On Valentine's Day.

About 3 p.m. Wednesday, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz carried out a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County. It was one of the deadliest to happen on a school campus in U.S. history.

Should parents talk to their kids about events like this? Yes. Hide it? No.

Be reassuring, but don't dismiss.

But what's appropriate, and how should parents approach this topic with young children vs. teens?

News 6 partner Florida Today put together a guide on how to talk to your kids about school shootings by age group.

For preschoolers

Be careful about what's on TV — and the conversations you're having. Children mirror their parents.

In this digital age, kids expect parents to be on their phones, scanning through social media. Try to mask your facial expressions if you read something negative or heartbreaking.

Best thing to do is to keep the news away from them, unless they ask.

For elementary age

Don't skirt.

Ask the kids what they've heard, ask them questions. Encourage them to ask you questions.

However, don't shield them from the truth, but do take account their age. Generalize the information if they're young.

Another good tip? "Talk about probabilities, the likelihood of it happening," Emily Tonn of Pamper Your Mind in Indian Harbour Beach said in a 2016 parenting column in FLORIDA TODAY.

And perhaps come up with a family safety plan for home and school and places to meet in case there's an emergency.

For middle- and high-schoolers

They're getting info from friends, teachers and more. They're hearing so many things in their own circles that they may not even come to you.

Try asking: "What have you heard? What do your friends say? What have you seen on social media?"

And then, just be frank.

There will be some kids who don't want to talk. And that's OK. Reiterate the family safety plans, just in case.

