Here's how to trade unwanted guns for new shoes, gift cards

ORLANDO, Fla. - Several Central Florida law enforcement agencies are participating in the "Kicks 4 Guns" gun buy-back program event on Tuesday.

The event has been held annually for the last 20 years and encourages anyone who has unwanted guns to turn them in with no questions asked.

In exchange for the firearms, citizens are granted amnesty and given a pair of shoes or a gift card.

The idea began more than 20 years ago when a child was shot and killed for his shoes, and Orlando radio host Russ Rollins thought it would be good to offer new shoes for unwanted guns. Since then, more than 10,000 guns have been surrendered.

Gift cards and shoes traded for guns are purchased with money seized by the law enforcement agencies and connected with felony crimes, officials said.

You can participate in the program using the information below.

Deltona

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Center at Deltona

1640 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.

Daytona Beach

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

John H. Dickerson Center

411 S. Keech St.

Orange County

John Bridges Center; 445 West 13th Street, Apopka, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

United Church of Christ; 9300 University Blvd., Orlando, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Place of Grace Church; 1336 Pine Hills Road, Orlando, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

OBT Development Building; 2719 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ocoee

7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

HighPoint Church, 476 Ocoee Commerce Parkway, Ocoee

Cocoa

7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Celebration Plaza in the 1200 block of Dixon Blvd

Winter Park

7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

1250 W. Fairbanks, Winter Park

Sanford

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

550 W 1st St. Sanford

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.