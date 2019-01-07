Here's how you can fulfill your New Year's resolutions in Central Florida

If you're face-to-face with one of your New Year's resolutions, and not sure how to conquer it, you have no need to worry.

According to U.S. News and World Report, 80 percent of resolutions fail by the second week of February. Luckily, if you live in Central Florida, many resources are available that can help you stay in line with your 2019 goals, whether they're financial, health-related or otherwise.

News 6 has compiled a master list of all of our stories that can help you with your resolutions. All of the articles listed below were written by News 6/ClickOrlando.com staff and feature various lists and guides that can help you live more in line with your values this year.

See our Central Florida master guide to sticking to you resolutions below:



Work out

One of the most common New year's resolutions is to get fit. While noble in thought, sometimes in practice, many new gymgoers can find creating a new healthy habit difficult. Many fitness professionals recommend finding a workout routine that's enjoyable for the person doing it.

Fortunately, Central Florida is home to many different types of exercise. If the treadmill and the elliptical aren't lighting your inner fire, take a look at our options for alternative and unique local workouts:

10 wacky workouts to try in the Orlando area

A beginner's guide to starting a yoga practice in Central Florida

Top 5 bike trails in the Orlando area

Save money

If one of your resolutions is to have more money and less problems, you're in luck. Central Florida is full of cheap or completely free activities that will keep you and your loved ones entertained and frugal.

From time spent outdoors to experiences unique to the area, there are plenty of local ways to have fun while saving a buck. Find our lists of money-saving experiences below:

Central Florida on the cheap: Having fun without breaking your budget

6 cheap ways to entertain your kids this summer

Spring Break with the kids: Cheap ideas around Florida



Eat healthier

Consuming healthier foods can often seem like a daunting task to those who don't know where to even begin. As it turns out, Central Florida has plenty of options for those in all different places within their dietary journeys.

Whether it's just eating more vegetables, participating in "veganuary," or making more health-conscious choices, you have options in the area that are more than just plain, sad salads. Check out our lists of ways to eat differently in the new year below:

Shop local at these popular Orlando area farmers markets

Where to eat vegetarian, vegan in Central Florida

Cookies for all: You can find all of these allergy-friendly cookies at Publix



Go outside

If you pledged to spend more time beneath the sun or stars in 2019, Central Florida likely has just the thing you need.

From rivers to lakes, hiking to stargazing, there are many local spots that will entice you and your family to head outside. Take a look at our lists of the area's outdoor adventures below:

Most scenic places to kayak, paddleboard in the Orlando area

Where to camp in Florida

Seeing stars? The definitive guide to stargazing in Central Florida

Support local business

Many local business owners will say supporting small business owners helps communities thrive. If your goal is to connect with your community, one way of doing so is to invest in it through those around you.

Luckily, Central Florida is no stranger to locally owned businesses. From restaurants to morning-oriented beverages and then nighttime drinks, it's easy to find local places where you can feel good spending your hard-earned cash. Take a look our lists of some small businesses below:

8 new coffee shops breaking ground, brewing in Orlando

Best Cuban restaurants in Orlando area, from Cubans' perspective

Cheers to this list of Orlando-area craft breweries

Make sustainable choices

In 2019, both you and the planet can become healthier. Central Florida is working to become even more sustainable along with its citizens and in the new year, you can take the initiative and make your home an even greener place.

The local area is dotted with eco-friendly businesses your money can support, along with ways to either volunteer or donate your time and money to clean up Florida's water. Overall, however, the simplest way to minimize your environmental impact is to start with your own waste production.

Find out how you can live greener in 2019 in the lists below:

How to help save the sea this World Oceans Day

8 eco-friendly Orlando-area businesses you should know about

Here's how you can help improve the condition of Florida's waters



Give back

The feeling of giving back to others can be rewarding, and sometimes a little help can be life-changing for those on the receiving end. Central Florida is full of people who get results for their communities by giving their time, effort and more to those around them. If you want to do the same, you're in luck.

Many local organizations welcome those who have the time to volunteer. If you're looking to give back in a more literal sense, you can also start by learning how much money you should tip a service professional or end with the ultimate gift of organ donation.

Here's a look at our stories on how you can give back in the new year:

QUIZ: Where should you volunteer in Central Florida?

Q&A: What's the proper tipping etiquette?

How it works: Organ transplantation, donation across the U.S.

