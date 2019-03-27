Here's how you can help Volusia County students without lunch

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County students in need of lunch money can now get help from the community through Angel Funds.

The funding will replenish meal accounts with negative balances for students who qualify for free or reduced-price meals.

“We strive to give our students the best education and nutrition. Students who eat regular, healthy meals are less likely to be tired, are more attentive in class, and retain more information,” Volusia County Schools Director Kelly Schulz said.

Individuals or organizations that would like to make a donation can contact any Volusia County school’s front office and ask to contribute to their Angel Fund.

