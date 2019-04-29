Here's how you can score free chicken tenders at The Coop this week

WINTER PARK, Fla. - The Coop in Winter Park is giving away chicken tenders this week, but there's a catch.

In order to score a free Giant Buttermild Chicken Tender, you'll need to be one of the first 50 guests at the restaurant now through Friday.

The giveaway is in honor of the eatery's fifth anniversary. As part of the celebration, diners can also purchase a limited edition Mason Jar Birthday Cake for $4.50 while supplies last and put their name in the "birthday box" for a chance to win one free dinner per month for the next year. The sole winner will be notified via email.

“Everyone at The Coop is excited to celebrate five years of friends, family, fun and, of course, fried chicken,” said John Rivers, founder and CEO of 4R Restaurant Group. “We’re so grateful for all of the community support The Coop has received since opening and look forward to saying thank you to everyone during our anniversary week.”

For more information about The Coop, click here. You can also click here to listen to what Rivers had to say when he stopped by for a recent recording of News 6's Florida Foodie podcast.

