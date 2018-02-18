Here's the latest on the South Florida school shooting that left 17 dead

PARKLAND, Fla. - Here's the latest on the school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida.
SUNDAY
9:50 a.m.
The 19-year-old suspect in the Florida school shooting that killed 17 people didn't know how to use a microwave, didn't pick up after himself and didn't know how to do his own laundry.
The family that took him in following his mother's death spoke to the Sun Sentinel .
The paper published a story Sunday about the family, who said that what Nikolas Cruz did baffles them.
They made Cruz buy a locking gun safe to put in his room the day he moved in. Cruz had a handful of guns, including the AR-15 and two other rifles that James Snead said would be considered assault rifles. Cruz, a hunter, also had knives, BB guns and pellet guns.
Snead thought he had the only key to the cabinet but has figured out Cruz must have kept a key for himself. The family kept their own rifles, bought after a burglary a couple of years ago, in a separate locked cabinet.
They told Cruz he needed to ask permission to take out the guns. He had asked only twice since November. They said "yes" once and "no" once.
9:20 a.m.
Survivors of the shooting rampage at a Florida high school that killed 17 people are planning a march on Washington next month to pressure politicians to take action on gun violence.
Speaking Sunday on CNN, a group of students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland said they are determined to make a difference on the issue.
Cameron Kasky, a junior at the school, said the March 24 march will provide a time to talk about gun control, saying "we are losing our lives while the adults are playing around."
Nineteen-year-old Nikolas Cruz is facing 17 counts of murder in the Wednesday afternoon shooting.
Click here to read previous updates to this story.
