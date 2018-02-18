Here's the latest on the South Florida school shooting that left 17 dead

Zack King, left, comforts friend Mychal Bradley in front of 17 angels representing those who died in Wednesday's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. (Taimy Alvarez/South Florida…

PARKLAND, Fla. - Here's the latest on the school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida.

SUNDAY

9:50 a.m.

The 19-year-old suspect in the Florida school shooting that killed 17 people didn't know how to use a microwave, didn't pick up after himself and didn't know how to do his own laundry.

The family that took him in following his mother's death spoke to the Sun Sentinel .

The paper published a story Sunday about the family, who said that what Nikolas Cruz did baffles them.

They made Cruz buy a locking gun safe to put in his room the day he moved in. Cruz had a handful of guns, including the AR-15 and two other rifles that James Snead said would be considered assault rifles. Cruz, a hunter, also had knives, BB guns and pellet guns.

Snead thought he had the only key to the cabinet but has figured out Cruz must have kept a key for himself. The family kept their own rifles, bought after a burglary a couple of years ago, in a separate locked cabinet.

They told Cruz he needed to ask permission to take out the guns. He had asked only twice since November. They said "yes" once and "no" once.

9:20 a.m.

Survivors of the shooting rampage at a Florida high school that killed 17 people are planning a march on Washington next month to pressure politicians to take action on gun violence.

Speaking Sunday on CNN, a group of students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland said they are determined to make a difference on the issue.

Cameron Kasky, a junior at the school, said the March 24 march will provide a time to talk about gun control, saying "we are losing our lives while the adults are playing around."

Nineteen-year-old Nikolas Cruz is facing 17 counts of murder in the Wednesday afternoon shooting.

Click here to read previous updates to this story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.