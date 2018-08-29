Here's what Orlando-area first responders are doing to make a difference

ORLANDO, Fla. - Each week on News 6 at Nine, News 6 likes to share some good news about Orlando-area first responders.

This week, three local agencies in Central Florida shared stories on social media that highlighted the good work they're doing in the community.

Last week, an officer with the Winter Park Police Department took time to stop by and visit The Plymouth Senior Living complex to celebrate Senior Citizens Day. The officer took selfies with many of the residents and posted a collage of some of his favorites to the department's Facebook page.

In Lake County, a deputy who was responding to a home after a family reported that its car had been burglarized was surprised when he received a gift from a young boy. The victim's son colored a picture of an officer on a motorcycle and gave it to the deputy before he left. The Lake County Sheriff's Office, of course, shared the boy's artwork on its Facebook page for all to admire.

Flagler County deputies shared some photos on their Facebook page showing how much they enjoyed the annual Surfers for Autism event Saturday. The pictures showed the many deputies and K-9s who worked hard to make sure the event went smoothly and safely, of course, as well as the support shown by members of the community.

