Here's your chance to be real-life mermaid at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park

If you’ve ever dreamed of being a mermaid, here’s the chance for you.

Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is holding auditions for its world-famous mermaids on Friday, April 19 at 5 p.m.

This is not an easy audition. The state park said in a Facebook post that those auditioning must complete an endurance swim test before moving on to the underwater audition.

Be prepared, as the audition may take one to two hours. Also, bring a swimsuit and a towel.

Only those 18 years of age and older can apply. Mermaid wannabes must submit a resume, head shot and state employment application to wwmermaids1947@gmail.com prior to the audition. No walkups will be accepted.

Click here to download the state application.

