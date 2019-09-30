Here's your sign: Gator hangs out near alligator warning

Alligator signs are there for a reason and the Tampa Police Department is reminding people of that.

An alligator was spotted hanging out by a “warning alligators” sign on Sunday.

The Police Department posted pictures to Facebook and said in the post, “We cannot stress enough that warning signs are there for a reason. Take this sign in Rowlett Park for example. It has a slightly humorous cartoon of an alligator on it, but they are no laughing matter! Just this afternoon a very large, and very angry alligator came for a visit right by the sign.”

(Credit: Tampa Police Department)

Trappers were able to come out to Rowlett Park and assist police officers with taking the “very large, and very angry alligator” into custody, police said in the post.

Take note of the warnings or you could be the one coming across an alligator in the wild.

